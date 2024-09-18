PM Modi Urges People To Vote In Large Numbers As Polling In J&K Begins

NEW DELHI, Sept 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged the people in Jammu and Kashmir to vote in large numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy.

Voting began for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, first time since the abrogation of Article 370, as 24 constituencies spread over seven districts of the Union Territory went to polls in Phase 1 amid tight security arrangements.

“As the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections begins, I urge all those in constituencies going to the polls today to vote in large numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy,” Modi said in a post on X.

“I particularly call upon young and first-time voters to exercise their franchise,” he said.

This is the maiden assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir as a Union Territory. It is also the first poll to elect an assembly in the last 10 years.

The Centre abrogated Article 370, that gave special status to J-K, and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two UTs J-K and Ladakh — on August 5, 2019. (Agencies)