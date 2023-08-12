J&K | Army Inaugurates Causeway Near LoC In Baramulla Ahead Of Independence Day

Srinagar, Aug 12: Ahead of the Independence Day, the Army on Saturday inaugurated a vital causeway near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district in a bid to improve access to essential services in the area.

An Army official said that the Indian Army proudly dedicated a crucial causeway in Gagar Hill Village in Boniyar tehsil of Uri, north Kashmir, to the people of forward areas of Boniyar in a gesture of unity and progress.

The causeway, connecting remote villages along the LoC, signifies a transformative gift to the forward areas of Kashmir just ahead of the 77th Independence Day celebrations, he said.

With unwavering determination, the Indian Army undertook a rapid 13-day construction project to address the pressing need for improved infrastructure, he added.

The initiative, spearheaded by Commander of Pir Panjal Brigade Brig PMS Dhillon, culminated with the causeway’s inauguration on Saturday.

“This accomplishment marks a turning point for the residents of these remote villages, granting them access to essential services and swift medical evacuations during emergencies,” the official said.

The causeway’s unveiling triggered exuberant celebrations among local residents with drumbeats and dancing, reflecting their profound gratitude to the Army, he said.

As India readies itself to commemorate Independence Day, the causeway epitomises the spirit of service and progress, the official said. The Indian Army’s commitment to uplifting remote regions stands tall, showcasing unity and determination for a brighter future, he said. (Agencies)