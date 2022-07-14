J&K ANTF arrests interstate narco-smugglers with 600-kg poppy straw

Jammu, July 14: The Jammu and Kashmir Anti Narcotics Task Force team have arrested two interstate narco smugglers with contraband of 600-kg poppy straw near Sidhra area here.

SSP J&K ANTF Vinay Kumar on Thursday said on a specific input, the team apprehended two narco smugglers and recovered 600 Kg of Poppy Straw from a truck on its way from Kashmir Valley to Punjab via Jammu.

He said on receiving input that the truck carrying huge quantity of contraband is coming from Kashmir via Jammu, ANTF team laid blockade near Environmental Park Sidhra, Narwal Bye Pass, Jammu and intercepted the vehicle.

On checking, 24 Plastic bags containing 600 Kg of Poppy Straw concealed under Plywood sheets were recovered from the truck, he added.

The SSP said two narco smugglers identified as Nasir Farooq of Chandhara, Tehsil Pampore, Pulwama and Mohammad Amin Rather of Chandhara, Tehsil Pampore, Pulwama were arrested on the spot.

ANTF is investigating the forward and backward links of this consignment and more arrests are expected, he said and appealed general public to share information regarding Narco dealers so that strict actions under law are taken against them. (Agencies)