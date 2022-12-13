J&K among top five States, UTs of country in terms of farm income

J&K Admin rejuvenating agriculture sector with multi-pronged approach

SRINAGAR, DEC 13: J&K Administration took several measures to rejuvenate Agriculture and allied sector by filling credit gaps, diversification, high-density plantation, building storage capacity, market linkages and extension services.

The continuous deliberations among eminent agricultural scientists, policy planners, policy makers, academia and farmers led to the formulation of a futuristic roadmap for rapid growth in agriculture and allied sector.

Dairy, Livestock, Poultry and Fisheries are becoming engines of high growth, and Government is doing massive efforts for creating awareness amongst the farmers to tap its tremendous potential and benefit.

In the last two years, government has come out with a viable strategy to achieve the historic task of ensuring higher incomes to farmers.

J&K Government is taking steps to exploit untapped opportunities offered by horticulture and ensuring end-to-end approach from plantation to post-harvest management and processing to marketing in order to increase the quality production and exports.

Transformation in the agriculture and allied sectors is not just about productivity but also about food security, empowerment of farmers and prosperity of small farming families. The Government is determined to translate the benefits of growth into the financial security of farmers.

UT Government is providing as many benefits to the agriculture sector as available to those in the manufacturing sector, like, easy access to credit, infrastructure, pre and post harvest facilities, covering risks & uncertainties and various interventions and schemes for the benefit of farmers.

Notably, the UT of J&K is now among the top five States/UTs in terms of farm income with a monthly income of Rs 18,918 per farmer. A renewed thrust is also been given to organic farming to bring about a paradigm shift in agrarian policy, rural prosperity and improving the incomes and the quality of life of the farmers.