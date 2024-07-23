J&K | Another Infiltration Bid Foiled By Security Forces, One Army Jawan Injured

JAMMU, July 23: Army troops on Tuesday thwarted an inflitration bid in the Battal sector of the Jammu and Kashmir. One Army jawan has sustained injuries during the encounter with terrorists. The operation was currently under way.

“Alert troops foiled an infiltration bid by effectively engaging infiltrating terrorists with effective fire in the Battal Sector at 0300h. During the exchange of heavy fire, one braveheart has been injured.

Operations are continuing,” White Knight Corps said in a post on X.