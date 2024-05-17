J&K | AI-Based Facial Recognition System Installed At Navyug Tunnel Qazigund

SRINAGAR, May 17: Artificial Intelligence-based facial recognition system was installed at the Navyug Tunnel Qazigund on the Srinagar-Jammu highway, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Thursday. This will help to identify and track history sheeters, drug peddlers, absconders and members of banned organisations in the region, it said.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

“In a significant stride towards bolstering security measures, police in Kulgam today installed an innovative Artificial Intelligence-based facial recognition system at Navyug Tunnel Qazigund to identify and track individuals involved in criminals activities, including history sheeters, drug peddlers, OGW (over ground workers), absconders and members of banned organisations etc,” a police spokesman said.

He said the AI-based facial recognition system is an integral part of the smart policing initiative.

“By leveraging this advanced technology, police not only aim to track down criminals more effectively but also contribute to the broader framework of intelligent and proactive policing,” the spokesman said.

The implementation of the AI-based facial recognition system marks a pivotal role in the region’s commitment to ensure public safety and combat crimes effectively, he said. (Agencies)