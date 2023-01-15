Army Evacuates 172 Stranded Workers At Zojila Tunnel Site In J&K

DE Web Desk
SRINAGAR, Jan 15: The Indian Army after hectic efforts succeeded in evacuating 172 workers stranded at the Zojila Tunnel construction site in J&K’s Ganderbal district.
An Army statement said on Sunday, “Yesterday in a major avalanche occurrence near Sarbal Nilagrar workers of the construction company got stuck.
“Avalanche rescue teams of Army and Ganderbal police got into action & after hours of gruelling effort finally all 172 workers were brought to safety.
“This incident happened immediately after 12 January when due to a major avalanche two workers lost their lives.
“Having received the information 34 AR got into action. A detailed plan was made. Army pressed into effect not only avalanche rescue equipment but also avalanche rescue dogs.”
A senior official said that no effort would be spared to save the lives of the bravehearts working in the Zojila tunnel tirelessly.
