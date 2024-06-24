J&K | Advance Funds Sanctioned For Family Welfare Directorate Salaries

JAMMU, June 24: The Finance Department has ordered that the Directorate of Family Welfare, MCH, and Immunization will receive advance funds from the central share under Major Head 2211-Family Welfare. Sanctioned to cover one quarter’s salary for regular employees, the installment will be 1/4th of the annual central allocation, ensuring at least three months’ salary, ordered the Finance Department. These funds will be recouped from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, upon submission of an Audited Utilization Certificate.

