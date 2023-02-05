J&K Admin’s Assurance To Poor, Small Shop-Owners Amid Anti-Encroachment Drive

Jammu, Feb 5: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has assured that residences or small shops on which livelihoods of families depend will not be harmed during the ongoing anti-encroachment drive in Jammu district.

Jammu Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa’s statement comes a day after people resorted to stone-pelting during an anti-encroachment drive in Upper-Narwal Sunjuwan area of Jammu city. A policeman was injured in the incident.

“I want to assure the people that no residence or small commercial shops on which livelihood of families is dependent will be distributed during the anti-encroachment drive in Jammu”, Lavasa said.

She further said the action was taken by the district administration after a prominent showroom built illegally was issued a notice but failed to submit any justification in the stipulated time frame.

She said it is a pro-people drive and only against those who have encroached upon State land for vested interest by misusing their power.

“The action is taken for the benefit of people. The land retrieved will be used for public interest activities,” she said.

The deputy commissioner said the law and order situation is under control and appealed to people to corporate with the administration for their own benefit.