J&K Admin To Fence Major Bridges In Srinagar To Prevent Suicides: DC Srinagar

SRINAGAR, Aug 1: In order to prevent growing suicide incidents, J&K administration has begun installing fences of major bridges in Srinagar to prevent people from ending their lives.

The district administration in Srinagar started the works for fencing of sides of various major bridges in the City and the works will be completed by September 10, 2024, an official spokesman said.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat said that the process for fencing the sides of various bridges in Srinagar City has been started to save precious human lives.

The DC said DPR regarding fencing has been formulated and Rs 19 lakh each has been earmarked for fencing the sides of Nawa Kadal and Fateh kadal bridges in downtown Srinagar.

Similarly, a detailed project report (DPR) of Rs 9 lakh has been framed for Gow kadal bridge and Rs 29 lakh for Safakadal bridge.

The fencing of the sides of Noor Jahan Bridge over river Jhelum at Qamarwari would be completed at a cost of Rs 11 lakh to avoid any further mishap or any suicide incident.

It is pertinent to mention that many people including young youth and girls have committed suicide and ended their lives by jumping from the bridges in Srinagar . (Agencies)