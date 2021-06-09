J&K admin has been outsourced to bureaucracy, alleges Sajjad Lone

SRINAGAR: Alleging that Jammu and Kashmir administration has been outsourced to bureaucracy, Peoples Conference (PC) president Sajjad Gani Lone on Wednesday asked if J&K is like any other part of India.

Taking to micro-blogging site twitter Lone, who walked out from the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), said “Is J&K distinct and different from the rest of India. Or is it like any other part of India. J&K administration has been outsourced to bureaucracy. No elections. Central rule. This depicts differentness not sameness. Onus is on Union govt to define oneness, sameness”. (Agency)