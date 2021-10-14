J&K achieves milestone of 100% coverage of first dose Covid vaccine

Around 93 lac souls receive Covid shot in 18+ age group

SRINAGAR, Oct 14: The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir today achieved the milestone of 100% coverage of first dose Covid vaccine for the age group of above 18 years old across all 20 districts.

As per the government figures, an estimated population of 93,03,842 souls was covered during the vaccination drives which was seen as a hard task keeping in view the topography of Jammu and Kashmir.

The vaccinators left no stone unturned till they vaccinated the last eligible soul.

Keeping with the pace of vaccination, the government administered 82,229 doses of COVID vaccine in the last 24 hours across the UT.

As per government data, around 13,494,675 doses have been administered with COVID vaccine here till date.