J&K ACB Books DySP In Disproportionate Assets Case

JAMMU, June 26: The sleuth of Anti-Corruption Bureau Jammu on Wednesday booked an officer of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) rank in disproportionate assets case.

The ACB spokesman said that a case has been registered in Police Station Anti-Corruption Bureau Jammu on the outcome of a secret verification conducted into the allegations that the accused namely Chanchal Singh, who is serving as Deputy Superintendent of Police in Jammu and Kashmir Police has acquired huge assets disproportionate to his known source of income.

The verification so conducted has revealed that the accused officer during his posting at lucrative posts and indulging in corrupt practices, has accumulated various moveable and immoveable properties in his own name and in the names of his family members and relatives as well as benami properties which includes immovable properties comprising of residential houses, plots, shops, business establishment in different Districts of Jammu province and two hotels located in district Kullu (Manali), Himachal Pradesh and also acquired huge bank balances and valuables

During course of investigation, he said that after obtaining search warrants from the Court, searches were conducted at the residences, offices of the accused as well as family members and relatives including residential houses and business establishments located at different District of Jammu province, Srinagar and Manali.

During the course of searches, many incriminating documents and valuables were found, which were seized and taken for investigation purposes.

During the searches conducted in Hotels at Manali (HP), one agreement to sell dated February 25, 2022, executed between one Ved Parkash of Shimla and Rekha Devi, wife of Dy.SP was also recovered wherein she had purchased a total land measuring 12-03 hectares (240 kanals approx.) situated at Mohal and Phati Burua Kothi in district Kullu, Manali (H.P) for the total sale consideration of Rupees two crores and eighty five lacs and out of which she has given Rs 50 lakhs in advance (Rs.25 lakhs through cheques and Rs.25 lakhs in cash).

During the search conducted at Hatli, Kathua some documents pertaining to benami properties in the shape of will deed of huge chunk of land were also recovered, said the spokesman.

He stated that the searches at different locations are still in progress.