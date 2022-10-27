Low intensity blast in North Kashmir’s Bandipora: Police

SRINAGAR, Oct 27: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday said that a low intensity blast took place while an army vehicle was passing through Aloosa area of North Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

In a tweet, Kashmir Zone Police informed, “A low intensity blast took place at Aloosa in Bandipora district while Army’s vehicle was passing through Aloosa area. No loss of life reported. Reinforcement reached and area being searched. Further details shall follow,”.