J&K | 6 Shops Gutted In Handwara’s Vegetable Market Fire, No Casualties Reported

DE Web Desk

Kupwara, Nov 30: Around six shops were gutted in a fire mishap that broke out in the Handwara vegetable market of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

The fire broke out at Thursday morning in which six shops were damaged, as per officials.

The vegetable market was in full chaos after the fire broke out damaging property of the vendors. Locals, police and fire service engaged to douse off the fire.

No casualty was reported in the incident.