J&K | 5 People Killed, 7 Others Injured As Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In Doda

Jammu, Jun 27: At least five people were killed and seven others injured when a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a gorge on Bhaderwah Pathankot road in Doda district on Tuesday afternoon.

Official sources said that Trax vehicle (JK06-5071) met with the accident near Guldanda, leading to on the spot death of five people and injuries to seven others. The injured were removed to hospital by local volunteers and police personnel, they said.

SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom said that five people were declared brought dead while seven injured people have been hospitalized. He said that a case has been registered and further investigation taken up with regard to the accident.