J&K: 4 of nomad family trapped, rescued as soil bund caves in Tral Pulwama

Srinagar, Oct 23: Four members of a nomad family were trapped after soil bund adjacent to their makeshift tent caved-in amid incessant rains in Noorpora area of Tral in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday.

All four persons were rescued after hectic efforts by police and locals in critical condition and hospitalized, official sources said.

They said four members of the nomad (Gujjar Community) family came under the debris, toppling the makeshift tent belonging to one Irshad Ahmad son of Abdul Gafoor near Mini Secretariat Noorpora Tral.

Soon locals, later joined by police, launched a massive rescue operation. “All four persons were rescued in critical condition from the debris and taken to hospital”, a police official said. (Agencies)