J&K | 4 Goods Stores Gutted In Chattabbal, Srinagar Blaze

Srinagar, Jan 8: At least four goods stores were gutted in a massive blaze that broke at Pindche Mandi area of Chattabbal in Srinagar on Monday.

An official said that the fire erupted in one of the stores used to stock clothes, merchandise, and various items earlier this morning.

Despite swift action to contain the fire, four stores were damaged, he said.

Moreover, Noor Alam, Incharge of the Fire and Emergency Department, Srinagar City, said that the fire department received the distress call around 12:09 PM.

In response, four F&ES vehicles were promptly dispatched to extinguish the flames.

He added that they reached the spot and doused the flames, but by then, four stores were damaged.

Additionally, Khurshid Ahmad Mir, a local resident from the area, said they were not present at the place when the fire erupted, but they are thankful to the authorities for their swift action.

He added that they have not estimated the damage yet, but the losses are in lakhs. The affected godown housed various goods, including clothes and other items.

Furthermore, he appealed to the authorities for assistance and urged them to intervene and provide support to those affected by the unfortunate incident. (KNO)