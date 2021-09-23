3 Pak terrorists killed by Indian Army in J&K’s Uri; 5 AK-47s, 70 hand grenades recovered

SRINAGAR, Sept 23: A major terror attack foiled as the Indian Army on Thursday gunned down three Pakistani terrorists in the Rampur sector near Uri on the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. According to sources, the terrorists had recently crossed over from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) into the Indian side. The identity of those terrorists shows that one among them is Pakistani. Details of other terrorists are yet to follow.

The Indian Army has recovered 5 AK-47s, 8 pistols and 70 hand grenades from terrorists killed in operation. This year 97 pistols were recovered in Kashmir.

“In the early hours today, a movement was observed in Hathlanga forest, Rampur sector. In a brief operation, the attempt was eliminated, with neutralization of 3 terrorists. A similar attempt was made on (September) 18, which was foiled,” General DP Pandey, Chinar Corps Commander told media.

“We all are well aware this year Army and Police are on a mission to give a chance to militants to come back to mainstream and surrender. Due to this Pakistan got frustrated to see the development. Pakistan handlers of militant outfits are on fire. They have operated and adopted modes of operandi to kill unarmed police and Civilian via Pistol. This is a new trend by Pakistan to use Pistol in Kashmir as it is easy to carry out strikes,” General DP Pandey said.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the area, following information about the presence of terrorists there.According to the report, there were 6 terrorists, and the search operation to chase the remaining 3 is underway. (Agencies)