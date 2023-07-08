J&K | 2 Soldiers Feared Drowned In Surankote Poonch, Rescue Opn On

Poonch, July 8: Two army soldiers are feared to have drowned in a river in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Official sources said that two soldiers went missing along the river near Dogra Surankote. Soon after the information, army and Police launched rescue operation.

When contacted, a senior police officer confirmed it and said that a rescue operation has been launched to trace the duo. He said as of now, the soldiers are feared drowned in the river.