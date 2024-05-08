J&K | 2 Missing, 7 Rescued As Boat Capsizes In Jhelum At Awantipora

SRINAGAR, May 8: A boat carrying nine labourers capsized in river Jhelum at Hatiwara area of Awantipora in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district following which seven persons were rescued while two others are missing.

An official said that a boat having nine non-locals on board capsized at Hatiwara while with the efforts of locals, seven persons were rescued while two others are still missing.

He said that the SDRF teams, police and locals have started the operation to rescue the two missing persons. (KNO)