J&K | 2 Amarnath Pilgrims Injured As Van Meets With Accident Near Chandanwari

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, June 30: A van carrying Amarnath pilgrims met with an accident near Chandanwari in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, leaving at least two persons injured, officials said on Sunday.

“Today, a van carrying Shri Amarnath Ji Yatris met with an accident near Chandanwari. The pilgrims sustained serious head injuries & were promptly evacuated by the #BSF QRT (Quick Response Team) to a nearby hospital,” the Border Security Force (BSF) said in a post on X.

“The quick response of BSF saved the precious lives of the pilgrims,” the BSF added.