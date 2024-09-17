Jitendra Singh Dismisses Congress’ Statehood Promise For J&K As “Fake Narrative”

Jammu, Sept 17: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday dismissed Congress’s claim to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir as a “fake narrative,” noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already promised statehood will be restored after the elections.

“The Congress manifesto carries no credibility and people will not take it seriously. They have started demanding statehood, which is a fake narrative because the PM has already said that statehood would be restored after the elections. The Congress and the National Conference think they will create a false narrative that the statehood is restored because of their pressure. But that is not going to work,” Singh said.

Assembly polls are being held in Jammu and Kashmir in three phases. The first phase of voting will be held on September 18, the second on September 25 and the third on November 1. Votes will be counted on October 8. (Agencies)