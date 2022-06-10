Jitendra Singh ‘deeply Disturbed’ Over Tensions In Bhaderwah, Appeals For Peace

JAMMU, June 10: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Friday stated that he was “deeply disturbed” by the “unpleasant situation” that developed in Bhaderwah town of Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Thursday. After a curfew was imposed and the army was called in to conduct a flag march in the area, Jitendra Singh on Friday took to Twitter and made a “humble appeal” to the heads of communities to “sit together to maintain the traditional harmony for which the beautiful town of Bhaderwah has always been known for”. Singh’s remarks came in the wake of protests that erupted over the desecration of a Hindu temple in the Doda region.

Earlier, the police in Jammu and Kashmir’s district also said that they were closely monitoring the situation and pledged to act against anyone found violating law and order. The curfew was imposed in the town days after massive protests erupted in the area. (Agencies)