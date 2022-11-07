Jhiri Mela begins after two-year COVID gap in Jammu

Jammu, Nov 7: The 10-day-long annual Jhiri Mela commenced here on Monday after a two-year gap due to the pandemic with thousands of devotees from across the country thronging the fair to seek blessings at Baba Jittoo temple.

The fair is being jointly organised by the directorate of tourism in collaboration with district administration from November 7 to 16.

The Jhiri Mela is held every year during ‘Karthik Purnima’ to pay obeisance at Baba Jittoo temple in village Jhiri to seek blessings.

“All necessary arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the Mela, which is visited by one lakh people per day from different parts of the country,” Kumar told reporters.

He said since farmers mostly visit the Mela, the government has put up special awareness stalls to inform them about the new schemes and technologies introduced for their benefit.

Kumar said the key feature of the Mela is to promote the sports and cultural richness of the region to make this event accessible among the citizens.

Over 10 lakh devotees from across the Jammu region and neighbouring states including Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana are expected to take part in the fair to commemorate the sacrifice of the Baba, a farmer who gave up his life in protest against the oppressive demands of the ‘zamindar’ (landlords) about 500 years ago. His daughter, as per the legend, also took her life by jumping on her father’s funeral pyre.

The devotees also take a customary dip in the Baba-da-Talab, a natural pond four km from the temple which is believed to have curative powers, officials said. (Agencies)