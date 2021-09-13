Jet Airways 2.0 to be back in skies early next year, says Jalan Kalrock Consortium

NEW DELHI, Sept 13: Grounded for over two years, Jet Airways could resume domestic operations in the first quarter of 2022 and launch short-haul international flights subsequently, the successful resolution applicant Jalan Kalrock Consortium said on Monday.

In an official statement, the consortium said that the process of reviving the grounded carrier is on track with the existing Air Operator Certificate (AOC) already under process for revalidation.

It further said that the consortium is working closely with the relevant authorities and airport coordinators on slot allocation, required airport infrastructure, and night parking.

Senior Members of the consortium along with Jet 2.0 operations team led by the newly appointed Captain Sudhir Gaur, Accountable Manager, and acting CEO had visited key airports last month.

Elaborating on details, Murari Lal Jalan, Lead Member of the Jalan Kalrock Consortium and the proposed Non-Executive Chairman of Jet Airways said, ?We received the NCLT approval in June 2021, and since then we have been working closely with all concerned authorities to get the airline back in the skies. Jet Airways 2.0 aims at restarting domestic operations by Q1-2022, and short haul international operations by Q3/Q4 2022.”

Jalan said that the airline would have a fleet of more than 50 aircraft in 3 years and over 100 in 5 years.

“The aircraft are being selected based on competitive long term leasing solutions,” Jalan said.

Accountable Manager and acting CEO of Jet Airways, Captai Sudhir Gaur said that the airline will start with domestic operations on an all narrow-body aircraft fleet leased from major global aircraft lessors.

“Jet Airways has already hired 150-plus full time employees on its payroll and we are looking to onboard another 1,000-plus employees (in) FY 2021-22 across categories. The hiring will be in a phased manner and will be strictly on merit to meet the operational requirements of the airline. The team at Jet Airways is committed to ensure that Jet Airways will restart its operations with its first flight from New Delhi to Mumbai by Q1 2022,? Gaur said.

