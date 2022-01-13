JeM terrorist killed in Kulgam encounter identified as Pakistani national

Kulgam : The Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist killed in the Kulgam encounter has been identified as Babar, a Pakistani national active in Shopian and Kulgam since 2018, informed Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar on Thursday. An AK rifle, a pistol, and two grenades have been recovered from the terrorist, the IGP further said. “The JeM terrorist killed in the Kulgam encounter has been identified as Babar, a Pakistani national active in Shopian & Kulgam since 2018. One AK rifle, one pistol, and two grenades have been recovere . Earlier on Wednesday, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Pariwan area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district (Agencies)