JEE Advanced 2021 exam to be held on 3 October, announces Dharmendra Pradhan

NEW DELHI: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 for admission in IITs will be held on 3 October this year, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Monday.

The Union Education Minister also said that the exam will be conducted adhering to all Covid-related protocols.

“JEE (Advanced) 2021 examination for admission in #IITs will be held on the 3rd October, 2021. The examination will be conducted adhering to all Covid-protocols,” tweeted Pradhan. (Agencies)