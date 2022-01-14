JDA allots 98 plots through draw of lots

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 14: Jammu Development Authority (JDA) conducted draw of lots for 98 plots measuring 25’X50′ & 30’x60′ respectively at Kot Bhalwal, Housing Colony, Jammu for the allottees whose plots came under Ring Road, Jammu.

The draw of lots was held in a fair and transparent manner, duly video graphed, in presence of allottees as well as the officers of JDA in the lawns of JDA office at Vikas Bhawan, Railhead Complex, Jammu. The entire exercise was conducted under the close supervision of Vice Chairman, JDA, Pankaj Magotra, who directed Secretary JDA to issue the fresh letter of Intent in favour of allottees at the earliest.

VC also urged allottees to start the construction on their allotted plots immediately and assured that development of the colony will be upscaled in the near future.