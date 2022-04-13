JCO Killed, 2 Soldiers Injured In Accident In Poonch

Poonch, April 13: A junior Commissioned Officer was killed and two soldiers injured when an army vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident near Baloni forward area in Mankote sector, official sources said.

They said that army vehicle skidded of the road and fell into the gorge, leading to on the spot death of JCO identified as DN Pandey and injuries to two soldiers— Naik Bharat Jagdale and Vijay Pawar. Both the injured were shifted to hospital and are under treatment, they added. Confirming the accident, a police officer said that vehicle belonged to 101 Field Regiment. (Agenciees)