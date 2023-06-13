JCCI delegation calls on J&K Bank MD/CEO, discusses traders’ issues

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 13: A delegation of the Jammu Chamber of Commerce & Industry today called on the J&K Bank MD and CEO, Baldev Parkash at Zonal Headquarters to discuss various issues faced by the business community.

Arun Gupta while expressing gratitude to the MD/CEO for providing an opportunity to interact and raise the issues concerning the business community of Jammu and said that the customer services at operative level needs to be improved and made more responsive.

Gupta also urged the MD and CEO JK Bank that the Repo rate of RBI is 6.5% whereas other banks are charging 8.5% to 9% but J&K bank is charging 10 %. The same should be slashed down and the interest rate for startups should be reduced and the processing charges should also be brought at par with other banks.

He apprised the MD/CEO that the parties who have availed the bank limit from J&K Bank after mortgage of their leasehold properties and the properties that comes under the purview of Khad Land should not be disturbed as the government is very soon coming up with a policy to extend their lease period and also declare a land policy regarding the Khad land.

Gupta also said that the cheque bouncing charges should be charged from the party whose funds are in sufficient and not from the party depositing the cheque and the cheque books should be issued free of cost.

He further requested the MD and CEO JK Bank to announce one time settlement scheme for the NPA accounts so that the said account holders can avail the facility to settle their NPA Accounts.

JCCI president also requested the MD to install the ATM Cash Vans at Base Camp for Amarnath at Bhagwati Nagar, Pahalgam and Baltal for the benefit of Amarnath Yatries.

Baldev Parkash assured the delegation that the issues raised/discussed in today’s meeting would be considered by the bank on merit and resolved in a time bound manner.

Those who accompanied the delegation also include Anil Gupta, senior vice president CCI, Manish Gupta secretary general CCI, Rajesh Gupta secretary and Rajesh Gupta- treasurer.