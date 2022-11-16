JCCI delegation calls on CS, raises issues of traders, industrialists

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 16: A delegation of Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries (JCCI) led by its president, Arun Gupta along with his team today met Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta at Civil Secretariat and discussed various issues of the traders and industrialists besides the common masses of Jammu region.

Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar was also present on the occasion. Several issues which came up for discussion include, development of Patnitop, power amnesty for commercial users including industrialists of Jammu region, tourism development, expediting work on Mubarak Mandi Heritage projects etc.

The JCCI representatives also demanded enhancement in the limit of e-way bill from the existing Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh. The delegation demanded ownership rights for sons of the soil entrepreneurs who have been allotted the industrial land and our traders at Warehouse.

The Jammu Chamber also raised the issue pertaining to the circle rate besides demanded inclusion of separate clause of land value / stamp duty for industrial units on the lines of other states claiming that existing commercial notified rates are too high.

Further the JCCI demanded extension of VAT Amnesty Scheme as the traders couldn’t avail this earlier due to COVID-19 lockdown. They also demanded extension in validity period beyond June 30, 2022 upto at least one year for the industrial units which could not commence production within the stipulated time due to several genuine reasons.

Another important issue which came for discussion was declaration of Gair Mumkin Khud by the Revenue Department despite the fact that no water body is passing through these lands. It was apprised that registration and construction activities on these lands was barred therefore, there is need to redefine the “Kism” of this type of land and also a policy to allow the commercial and construction activities on such land chunks. As the period of lease deeds in respect of some allottees in Sabzi Mandi and Fruit Mandi Narwal have expired, therefore, the Chamber appealed that their lease deeds should be renewed further after charging minimum possible premium.

The issue of some commercial shops in Bahu Plaza area which have been allotted to some persons but the possession of the aforesaid shops has not been given to the concern allottees and lease deeds are also pending, was also raised and it was demanded that possession should be given and lease deeds be executed henceforth.

Chamber also discussed the issue pertaining to the Jammu Central Cooperative Bank besides the issue regarding the Transport Nagar. The Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar assured that issue of Transport Nagar will be resolved within 15 days.

JCCI president also apprised the Chief Secretary and Divisional Commissioner Jammu about the notice served by the JDA declaring Bus Stand and Warehouse buildings as unsafe. He advised that there should be some policy for the aforesaid traders so that their businesses should not be affected.

Jammu Chamber also demanded an exclusive Power Amnesty Scheme for commercial users viz traders and industrialists apart from the one which has been offered to the domestic users.

The Chief Secretary gave a patient hearing to the visiting delegation and assured early consideration of their issues.

The delegation comprised of Anil Gupta, senior vice president, Rajeev Gupta, junior vice president, Gaurav Gupta secretary general and Rajesh Gupta, secretary of JCCI.