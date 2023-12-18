JCCI delegation calls on Chief Secy, projects traders’ issues

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 18: A delegation of Chamber of Commerce & Industry Jammu today met the Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo and projected the issues of traders and others with regard to the welfare of Jammu.

During the meeting Arun Gupta, its president, expressed that although the Government is trying its best for the development and beautification of Tawi River banks and creating a fresh water lake, yet the project needs to be expedited and more such projects are also required to be taken in hand to attract pilgrims / tourists to the city of temples as in near future the train is going to reach Kashmir Valley.

Further the work on the Mubarak Mandi Heritage complex is going on at snails pace. “We request that the work on the said project should be expedited and the light and sound system over there should also be started at the earliest,” he added.

Gupta also requested that Patnitop should be developed as a tourist hub for which it is necessary to allow commercial activities over there on the pattern of Gulmarg and Pahalgam.

JCCI chief briefed the Chief Secretary that inspite of depositing the prescribed fee by the allottee of Shiv Market Railway Station have not be executed since last morethan `15 years the same should be expedited. He also apprised the Chief Secretary that the lease deeds of some allottees of Sabzi Mandi and Fruit Mandi Narwal have expired the same should be renewed after charging minimum possible premium. Some allottees of Bahu Plaza commercial shops have not been given procession and lease deeds executed with them the same should also be expedited.

It was impressed upon the Chief Secretary that the delayed payment act which at present is applicable to MSME registered units be available to MSME registered firms also. Further, GST structure in respect of Dhabas, Halwaies and Tea Stalls needs to be re-examined and slash down are in the alternative the composite tax level be raised to 50 lakhs. Moreover, the limit of e-way bills be enhanced from existing Rs 50,000 to Rs. 1 lakh.

Arun Gupta also demanded that the old damaged water pipes should be removed and fresh pipes be laid in Jammu so that the people can get portable drinking water. The Government should formulate a scheme allowing ownership rights of leasehold Industrial land to local sons of soil / entrepreneurs after a period of 25 years of first/ original allotment of land after charging a nominal amount as conversion fee.

He also requested to include a separate clause of land value / Stamp duty rates for Industrial land which is to be registered for Industrial units. He demanded the extension in the validity of provisional registration to benefit the unit holders who could not commence productions within stipulated time due to non availability of road connectivity, electric supply and water supply due to which they are unable to get the financial help from the banks and the other commercial institutes.

JCCI president said the Government has announced a turnover incentives for the existing Industries for their survival and become viable but till date no turnover incentives has been given to any Industrial unit. Chamber requests that these incentives for the year 2021-22 and 2022-23 be released for the industries without any capping at the earliest. He also demanded VAT amnesty scheme and power amnesty for commercial users.

Other office bearers Anil Gupta, Rajeev Gupta, Manish Gupta and Rajesh Gupta also accompanied