JBM Auto bags orders for 300 buses

NEW DELHI, Oct 9:JBM Auto on Wednesday said it has bagged orders for supply of 300 buses from different parties which would be fully executed before the end of the ongoing fiscal.

The company has received orders for CNG buses from Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Ltd (DIMTS) and Spicejet Ltd & InterGIobe Aviation Ltd (Indigo Airlines), for airport tarmac applications, JBM Auto said in a regulatory filing.

Besides, subsidiary JBM Solaris Electric Vehicles has bagged orders for electric buses from Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport Corporation.

“The order will be fully executed before the end of current financial year ending March 31, 2020,” the filing added.

Break-up of the order could not be ascertained as the company officials could not be reached for comments. (PTI)