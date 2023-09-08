Jay Shah Presents ‘Golden Ticket’ To Sachin Tendulkar For ICC Cricket World Cup

New Delhi, Sept 8: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah presented India’s greatest batter Sachin Tendulkar with the ‘Golden Ticket’ ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 which will be held in India from October 5.

Ten teams will feature in this Cricket World Cup, across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting the tournament opener and the final. The event will feature 48 matches to be played across 46 days.

BCCI shared a picture of Jay Shah with Sachin Tendulkar on their X handle, giving him ‘Golden Ticket’ as a part of BCCI’s “Golden Ticket for India Icons” programme.

“An iconic moment for cricket and the nation! As part of our “Golden Ticket for India Icons” programme, BCCI Honorary Secretary @JayShah presented the golden ticket to Bharat Ratna Shri @sachin_rt. A symbol of cricketing excellence and national pride, Sachin Tendulkar’s journey has inspired generations. Now, he’ll be part of the @ICC@cricketworldcup 2023, witnessing the action LIVE,” BCCI wrote on their X handle.

Part of the winning team of the World Cup 2011, Tendulkar has the most runs in the one-day International format, he has scored 18,426 runs in 463 matches. He also has the record of scoring most runs in World Cup tournaments. In 45 matches, he smashed 2,278 runs, featuring in six World Cups. Sachin has scored these runs with an average of 56.95 with six centuries and 15 fifties. His best score in the tournament is 152.

Sachin has won two golden bat award in ICC Cricket World Cups. In World Cup 1996, He had scored 523 runs to become the first Indian to recieve golden bat. He also got the golden bat award in 2003 for smashing most runs in the tournament. He scored 673 runs in 11 matches for India.

Earlier, Jay Shah had also presented this special ‘Golden Ticket’ to iconic Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday.

BCCI took to X formerly known for Twitter to thank Big B for his constant support to Team India.

“Golden ticket for our golden icons! BCCI Honorary Secretary @JayShah had the privilege of presenting our golden ticket to none other than the “Superstar of the Millennium,” Shri @SrBachchan. A legendary actor and a devoted cricket enthusiast, Shri Bachchan’s unwavering support for #TeamIndia continues to inspire us all. We’re thrilled to have him join us for the @ICC @CricketWorldCup2023,” Shah tweeted. (Agencies)