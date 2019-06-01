Javadekar clarifies no decision taken over teaching Hindi in non-Hindi speaking states

NEW DELHI: In the wake of a controversy over the recommendation of an HRD Ministry panel to teach Hindi in non-Hindi speaking states, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar Saturday clarified that the committee had only prepared a draft report and no decision has been taken on implementing it.

He asserted that no language should be imposed on anyone.

The draft of the new National Education Policy, proposed by the panel constituted by Javadekar when he was HRD minister in the previous Modi Government, had suggested teaching of Hindi in non-Hindi speaking states.

“The committee has submitted its report. The draft has been prepared but Government has not taken any decision. It is just a misunderstanding. We will only take a decision after feedback on the draft has been received,” Javadekar told reporters.(AGENCIES)