Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of T20 World Cup

New Delhi, Sep 29: India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was on Thursday ruled out of the T20 World Cup with a stress fracture, dealing a massive blow to the team’s chances in the ICC event.

A BCCI official said that Bumrah has a stress fracture and could be out of action for months.

Bumrah is not going to play the World T20 for sure. He has a serious back condition. It’s a stress fracture and he could be out for a period of six months,” a senior BCCI official said on conditions of anonymity.

Bumrah, who played two T20s against Australia, didn’t travel with the team to Thiruvananthapuram for the series opener against South Africa.

Bumrah is the second senior star player to be ruled out after Ravindra Jadeja, who is recovering from a knee surgery. (Agencies)