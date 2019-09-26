Japanese delegation meets Dr Jitendra, offers Nursing jobs to J&K residents

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Sept 26: A Japanese delegation, representing major skill training companies, met Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh here today and made an offer of Nursing jobs for the residents of Jammu & Kashmir.

Dr Jitendra Singh received a detailed briefing about the training and placement plan offered by the Japanese professionals. He also expressed delight and satisfaction on the manner in which the new vistas are opening up, soon after the abrogation of Article 370.

The representatives of two Japanese Companies, namely Blue Works International and FA Group, represented by Yamazaki Takao and Kakuda Tomassadamori , informed Dr Jitendra Singh that they had visited the Acharya Shri Chander College of Medical Sciences (ASCOMS) Nursing College at Jammu, from where they selected 12 candidates, in the first lot, to join their Technical Intern Training Programme (TITP), to be followed by a Nursing job with a salary of over Rs 90,000/- per month.

Out of the 12 candidates selected so far, 5 are from the Jammu region and 7 from the Ladakh region. This is the first time that any Japanese company has come to Jammu & Kashmir and directly recruited candidates for Nursing job through campus placement. The eligibility to be a Nursing Care Worker under this program is minimum qualification of Class 10 and either the working experience as a Nurse for 6 months or a Diploma in Nursing.

Dr Jitendra Singh noted that the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India and the Ministry of Labour, Govt of Japan have already signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC) to exchange technical skills. Moreover, he said, there exists a deep commitment of collaboration between the Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Government of Japan. He also appreciated the initiative taken by the ASCOMS Nursing College to engage with Japanese experts for imparting nursing skills to candidates from Jammu & Kashmir and thereby, offering them an opportunity to seek lucrative vocation in the profession.

As a Minister for North East (DoNER), Dr Jitendra Singh fondly recalled his association of last five years with Japan and lauded huge Japanese investments and engagement in the Northeast, particularly in the State of Manipur, where Japan has a strong sentimental affiliation because of thousands of soldiers lost by it during the Second World War. He said, culturally and socially, we have a number of common priorities and, as developing nations, both the nations have common goals ahead.

Dr Jitendra Singh expressed confidence that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, just as Northeast has undergone revolutionary transformation in the last five years, it would be possible to replicate the success stories of Northeast in J&K and Ladakh as well in the Post-Article370 Abrogation era, and friendly allies like Japan would be contributing to this to a huge extent.

Dr. Jitendra Singh hoped that in view of the perpetually ageing society in Japan, Nurses from India would be able to supplement shortage of health care of the elderly in that country.