Janmashtami celebrated with religious fervour in MMI Jammu

JAMMU, Aug 27: To seek the blessings of Lord Krishna, Janmashtami was celebrated virtually at Modern Montessori International Pre School on Friday , 27th August 2021 with mirth and joy. The students were dressed up as Lord Krishna and Radha complete with flutes and peacock feathers.

The premises of school were decorated beautifully. The celebration that followed virtually was truly entertaining and educating. Aarti and Bhajans were recited and songs related to Janmashtami were played.

A lot of fun filled activities like music and dance, dressing of Lord Krishna were done by children virtually. Story of Lord Krishna which was narrated virtually was enjoyed by children a lot.

Principal Ms. Pragya Gupta blessed all the students on this auspicious day. Director of school Ms. Sapna Rohmetra congratulated everyone on the occasion of Janmashtami for such a wonderful function virtually.