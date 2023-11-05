“Jammu’s trailblazer ignites trend” Open mic ‘PAUSE’ breaks boundaries to showcase talent

Sunny Dua

In the heart of the bustling city of Jammu, where dreams find their stage and voices yearn to be heard, a determined girlway back in 2019 embarked on an audacious journey to establish an open mic haven like no other.

Aptly christened “PAUSE” by its founder Tanvi Mahajan, the platform has today emerged from the collective desire of Tanvi and her talented colleagues to create a space where raw talent can flourish, unbridled and unapologetic.

With an unwavering spirit, Tanvi faced the challenges that awaited her, from finding the perfect venue to enticing performers and coaxing in an audience hungry for authentic expression but nothing deterred her from fulfilling her dream.Having established this open mic four year ago as “Pause Tribe and Station”, the story of trials, tribulations, and the indomitable spirit that propelled this group forward, turning a humble idea into a resounding success is an example of self-confidence and commitment to exploit hidden talent of Jammu.

With a beautifully crafted logo using PAUSE button in the backdrop of stage, the company also holds podcasts and had been holding weekly open mic events without any ‘pause’ for the past two years. Ashish, a fellow BSc graduate, serves as the Production Head, while Amarjit Singh brings his creative prowess to the role of Creative Director. Abhi Khajuria handles production responsibilities.

Reflecting on her journey, Tanvi shared, “I was in my final year at Padma Shri Padma Sachdev Government PG College For Women in Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. As an introvert, I gravitated towards writing rather than speaking. I began anonymously sharing my work on Instagram.” It was a serendipitous encounter with an Open Mic page on Instagram that spurred Tanvi to take a bold step. Inspired by notable comedian, poet, and actor Zakir Khan, she aspired to either be part of this game or start one of her own.

“Determined to excel in this art, one day, I randomly posted about it on Instagram, and to my surprise, five to six people responded to perform on the platform PAUSE,” Tanvi recounted with a smile. This was a humble beginning.In the genesis of our venture, we approached cafes, beseeching them to lend us their spaces for an event. Alas, they were clueless, and our pleas fell on deaf ears. It was a daunting task. Eventually, we took matters into our own hands, reaching into our pockets to secure a café, she said.

“A conversation with my father ensued. He insisted it remain a mere pastime, but then something shifted. He relented, entrusting me with three thousand rupees to rent a cafe for a mere two hours, where we unfurled our creative tapestry. Alas, nature’s tears kept the audience at bay, the rain serving as an uninvited guest.Two moons later, in the embrace of August, we dared once more. Yet, fate played a whimsical tune”, she narrated.

“Some political developments casted a shadow over the land. The digital realm fell silent. We weathered the storm, my father, now urging me to prepare for the bank. But I implored for a year, a year to chase my passion. He countered, urging me towards a more fiscally sound path. And so, I found myself in the hustle and bustle of Mumbai, navigating the realms of marketing and social media, my dreams of the event ever at the forefront”, she added.

Then, a sudden tempest swept the world – Covid.Our next event felt the presence of mere fifteen souls, six of them close companions. The echo of phone calls filled the air as we reached out, engaging in earnest conversations. A year and a half on, our digital presence burgeoned, migrating from the visual allure of Instagram to the dynamic canvas of YouTube. The family echoed a sentiment – “Daughter, you wield the reins now.” Full-time devotion was the call, met with a father’s apprehensive gaze.

She went on to add that as time passed, I dared to ask for space. It was then, in that moment, my father understood the gravity of my pursuit. A plea for financial aid followed, a sum of 40k to breathe life into the space. Six months unfolded, a symphony of dedication, sweat, and brushstrokes painting a canvas of transformation. Simultaneously, I toiled, giving birth to a sanctuary. The cafes of yore failed to envelop us in the ambiance we craved; our longing for a space entirely our own grew.

Come June of 2022, Bakshi Nagar bore witness to our creation. Since that juncture, every Sunday has seen us gather, an assembly of forty-five souls in tow. An idea unfurled its wings, whispering that our reach need not be confined to Jammu alone. We beckoned storytellers from distant lands, extending invitations far and wide. In the embrace of August, Riya Malik graced our auditorium, Jammu’s storytellers weaving their tales alongside her at the government polytechnic in Bikram Chowk. It was a triumph, every need met – from shelter to sustenance, and even transport.

Yaha Bootwalla, a luminary storyteller of India, returned two months hence to grace the same hallowed grounds.Jammu beckoned with its hidden treasures, and there, Jaspreet Singh emerged, a maestro of mirth, his name a beacon in the world of comedy.The dance of collaboration followed, a ticket shared, a promise sealed. The polytechnic stage witnessed our endeavor, where, a week prior, 300 tickets found eager hands. Book my show, both online and in whispers across the city, they sang.

So far now we have been able to host eminent personalities like Col Rajeev Bharwan, Kunwari Ritu Singh, Manpreet Singh, Dr Liaqat Jaffri, Dr Javed Rahi, Advocate Meenu Padha, Tousif Tabish and Arun Manhas. A show at IIT Jammu, a prelude to our odyssey, with Dr. Liqyat Jaffri, an Urdu poet whose verses have caressed international shores.Wings – Ek Udaan, a coaching sanctuary, extended their hand in collaboration, a testament to the harmony that unites education and art.

Today, clubbed on all social media platforms PAUSE has 2.5 million admirers and the number is growing. “As dawn bleeds into day, our gaze extends beyond the horizon. A pause, but only for a breath, as we metamorphose into a digital haven, a sanctuary for the spoken word. Podcasts shall flow, a river of tales and musings, while we, as marketers, weave our spells across digital realms”, Tanvi said adding “Our space, our sanctum, shall thrive, reaching beyond districts, becoming a beacon of artistic solace. More hands to clasp, more voices to echo, as open mics unfurl, their destinies woven into the tapestry of ticket sales”.

