Jammu’s pluralistic ethos will defeat hate mongers: Devender Singh Rana

Jammu, June 10: Cautioning against machinations of straining the time tested inclusive and pluralistic ethos of Jammu, senior BJP leader and former MLA Devender Singh Rana on Friday called for identifying, exposing and isolating the elements inimical to peace and tranquility.

Jammu’s tryst with harmony is strong enough to withstand the vicious onslaught of hate mongers , Rana said while interacting with the people at Palpad during his visit to the area.

He said pluralistic Jammu’s ethos of inclusiveness and harmony is the strong citadel against forces who want to disturb the secular fabric of the region.

Rana said the people, irrespective of region and religion, are sagacious enough to see through the attempts of dividing the society and resolute enough to thwart the designs of peace-breakers by maintaining unity and brotherhood. (Agencies)