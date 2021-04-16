Jammu University allowed to resume work after students test negative under RTPCR test

JAMMU: Authorities on Friday allowed Jammu University to resume the routine Administrative work, subject to following SoPs after students in the campus reported negative in RTPCR Test.

The authorities, last Saturday had declared the area in and around the University of Jammu as a “micro-containment zone” after 43 people in the campus tested positive for Covid-19 following which the campus was closed.

The university had also postponed the exams till April 15 besides that the offline activities like classes, research work, and offices in the university campus remained suspended, however, classes of all the semesters, including research work shall be held online in these days.

Officials said that now all the students who were earlier tested positive have tested negative in RTPCR test and authorities have allowed Jammu university administration to restart routine work but Covid SOPs must be followed in spirit.

As per the order No. DCJ/PS/2021-22/166-73 dated 1004-2021 issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Jammu Anshul Gar, the area in and around Jammu university was declared as Micro Containment Zone, the sweep testing of the entire campus including hostels, residential complexes etc. was conducted by the testing teams deployed for the purpose and University authorities have requested that in view of the RTPCR samples of persons residing in the campus turning negative, the restrictions may be eased and Administrative Block allowed to be opened.

“Whereas, all the persons/students residing in the University Campus who have turned positive have been isolated and are being looked after as per the guidelines. In view of the above, it is hereby ordered that the University Authorities shall be allowed to resume the routine Administrative work, I subject to strict following of COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedure and COVID appropriate restrictions,” the order adds. (KNO)