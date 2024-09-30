Jammu To Witness Legend League Cricket Matches As Per Schedule: Official

JAMMU, Sept 30: The matches of the Legend League Cricket (LLC) tournament are finally to be held as per the schedule at Maulana Azad Stadium here from October 3.

“We have received the necessary permissions from Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council and work is on in the stadium in full flow,” said Raman Raheja, Co-Founder, Legends League Cricket.

He said, “We are excited for the matches to commence in the city of Jammu as per schedule.” However, on October 3, as per the schedule, Manipal Tigers will take on Toyam Hyderabad (7 PM), on October 4, India Capitals will take on Konark Suryas Odisha (3 PM), on October 5, Manipal Tigers V/s Gujarat Greats (3 PM), Toyam Hyderabad V/s Southern Superstars (7 PM), on October 6, Konark Suryas Odisha V/s Toyam Hyderabad (7:30 PM) and on October 7, India Capitals V/s Gujarat Greats (7 PM).

“The league has followed all and complete protocols and necessary requirements for the commencement of the Jammu leg,” said an official.

He said that the tickets have already gone live from September 22 to overwhelming response and Legends League Cricket is looking forward to conducting international standard cricket matches in Jammu and Srinagar as well.

Meanwhile the players have started arriving in Jammu for their respective matches as per the schedule.

Jammu is yet again super excited and the people are in upbeat mood ahead of third season (2nd edition in Jammu) of LLC for the second consecutive year. (Agencies)