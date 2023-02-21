Jammu to become City of Solar

Saurabh Bhagat

Renewable energy is the new future with growing global concerns over climate change and sustainable development. India’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) under the Paris Agreement in 2016 was set at achieving 40 per cent of its total installed energy capacity through non-fossil fuel-based sources by 2030. In line with this ambitious target, the initial Renewable Energy (RE) targets were thus set at 175 GW by 2022 (100 GWsolar energy), which has now been enhanced to 500 GW to be achieved by 2030.

Widely used Solar PV technologies in India, can be categorized as ground-mounted and rooftop utilities. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has launched several schemes for intensifying capacity development of Solar technologies since 2016.

In line with the National Solar Mission’s target of achieving 40 GW of solar power generation through PV rooftop systems, UT of Jammu & Kashmir is targeting to achieve 700 MW rooftop in next 3 years. Realizing the potential of solar PV rooftops, UT of Jammu & Kashmir has launched specific schemes to promote uptake of solar rooftops among residential consumers.

Jammu, the city of Mata Vaishnov Devi, is bestowed by Mata to utilize the power of ultimate source of Energy, the Solar Energy. With Jammu now declared as Jammu Solar City with a target of installing the rooftop Solar. Out of this 200 MW is to be contributed by the roof top segment, which comprises, residential installations in the city of Jammu.

Although incentives such as Central subsidy of 40 per cent for rooftops up to 3 KW and 20 per cent for systems from 3 KW to 10 KW capacity and another subsidy component of 25 percent from the UT for the residents of Jammu city under Jammu Solar City is provided to private residential consumers to make the scheme more attractive.

To make it convenient for the consumer and implement this scheme, Jammu and Kashmir Energy Development Agency (JAKEDA) has been designated as the State Nodal Agency. Further, JAKEDA is working onthe 4E strategy to promote the installation of GCRTSPV in the Jammu Solar City

* Enabling Digitalization

* Ensuring adequate demand by Consumer Awareness through outreach activities

* Ensuring adequate supply by empowering the large no. of Solar EPC Agencies

* Easy and timely disbursement of Subsidy in a hassle-free manner

In these lines, JAKEDA has a digital portal developed by the Gujarat based experts, AHA solar Technologies Ltd., as approved by the MNRE. German Development Corporations (GIZ)is also supporting in such technology and capacity building activities. Any consumer can apply on this online portal to submit his request and the Solar Installer will then connect with the consumers and handhold them for the further process of documentation and installation. A detailed guidelines are provided on the Portal (jk.ahasolar.in).

Solar PV (photovoltaic) systems are increasingly being used in many parts of the world, including Jammu, due to a number of reasons.

* Abundant sunlight: Jammu is located in a region that receives abundant sunlight throughout the year. This makes it an ideal location for solar PV systems, which can generate electricity from sunlight.

* Energy independence: By using solar PV systems, homes and businesses in Jammu can generate their own electricity and become less reliant on the grid power. This can help to reduce the risk of power outages and blackouts.

* Cost savings: Solar PV systems also reduces your electricity bills, as the electricity generated by the system is being used directly by the consumer and the excess energy generated goes to grid and is being utilized during the night hours, reducing the need to purchase electricity from the grid. The System is being connected through a bi-directional metre which notes the energy imported from the Grid as well as energy exported to the Grid. The consumers have to pay only the Net energy if consumed from the Grid, otherwise he has to pay only measure amount as fixed charges. In the long term, solar PV can also be a cost-effective alternative to traditional power sources.

* Environmental benefits: Solar PV systems are a clean and renewable source of energy, and do not produce any greenhouse gas emissions or other pollutants. By using solar PV systems, homes and businesses in Jammu can help to reduce their carbon footprint and contribute to a cleaner environment.

* Government incentives: The Indian Government has introduced a number of incentives and subsidies for the installation of solar PV systems, which has made it more affordable for homeowners and businesses in Jammu to invest in solar energy.

Solar power can further help the City of Jammu address power outages through Distributed generations on the roofs of home and business establishment. The distributed generation is less vulnerable to power outages caused by events such as storms or transmission line failures. This can help to reduce the impact of power outages by spreading out the energy generation across multiple locations.

Apart from this, the rooftop solar can help in reduction of strain on the grid. When large numbers of people are drawing power from the grid during peak demand, it puts a strain on the power infrastructure and increase the risk of power outages. Due to this reason, there are regular power cuts in the city which happens during summers as the demand of power increasing and the supply from the grid is not enough to meet the need. By using solar power, homes and businesses can reduce their reliance on the grid during peak hours, which can help to alleviate the burden on the grid and reduce the risk of power outages.

Solar PV systems will also regulate the voltage in a power system. This is particularly important in areas with weak or unstable power systems like we face it in Jammu during the summer. By injecting power into the system at a specific voltage, solar PV systems will help to stabilize the voltage, improving the quality of the power along with fluctuation of voltage in the grid. Another benefit is reduction in harmonics in the power signal which also improves the quality of power.

For the residents of Jammu city there are several financial benefits to home owners who install solar PV systems under the Jammu Solar City Scheme:

Subsidy: There is upto 40% subsidy from the Government of India and 25% from the Government of UT of Jammu & Kashmir, where 1 KW of Rooftop Solar system will cost Rs. 58,739 and out of which only Rs. 20,558 has to be paid by the beneficiary and remaining is the subsidy. More details on the subsidy can be sought on the Rooftop Solar Portal of JAKEDA i.e. www.jk.ahasolar.in

Increased property value: A home with a solar PV system installed is generally more attractive to potential buyers, and can therefore increase the resale value of the property. Studies have shown that homes with solar PV systems can sell for more than homes without them. A roof area of about 100 Sqft is required for installation of 1 KW GCRTSPV.

Low maintenance costs: Solar PV systems require very little maintenance, and the cost of maintaining them is generally low. Once the system is installed, home owners can enjoy the financial benefits of solar power without having to worry about ongoing maintenance costs.

Protection against rising energy costs: Solar PV systems can provide homeowners with protection against rising energy costs. As the cost of electricity from the grid continues to rise, homeowners with solar PV systems can continue to generate their own electricity at a fixed cost.

The rooftop solar target on Jammu Solar City is 200 MW which translates to adoption of rooftop solar by around 50,000 homeowners to make the city of Jammu a Solar as well as Smart city. By decentralizing energy generation, cities can become more resilient and adaptable to changing energy needs.By generating electricity from renewable sources, rooftop solar systems can help to reduce the carbon footprint of a city. Further, by using smart data and automation to manage energy consumption, Jammu Solar City will become more efficient and sustainable. Finally, the Rooftop solar systems can help to provide energy access to communities that are currently underserved by the grid.

To cater to the problem of middle- and low-income consumers regarding large one-time investment for installation of solar panels, partial/full payment schemes such as EMIs or instalment payments are being made available by the J&K Bank on low interest rates for which JAKEDA has also executed MoU with the J&K Bank.

Overall, solar PV is an important technology that can help to meet Jammu’s growing energy needs, while also providing a range of economic and environmental benefits.

Jammu & Kashmir Energy Development Agency under the aegis of Department of Science & Technology is implementing MNRE schemes in the UT of J&K and GoI has given top priority to MNRE budget for promotion of the RE sector in the country. JAKEDA has also been this year awarded by the Ministry of NRE, through its areas.

Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States (AREAS), announced the Awards for best performance in the Renewable Energy Sector during 2021-22.

(The author is Commissioner Secretary Science & Technology Department, J&K)