Jammu-Srinagar NH reopens for traffic after landslide debris cleared

JAMMU: The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was reopened for vehicular traffic on Thursday after a day-long blockade due to landslides in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district, officials said.

The debris following the landslides were cleared at several places in Ramban and Udhampur district after which the highway was reopened for traffic, the officials said.

Over 200 stranded vehicles were allowed to move to their respective destinations towards Jammu and Srinagar, they said.

Intermittent rains also triggered landslides at Panthiyal, Battery Chesma and Morh Passi near Balli Nallah along the National Highway in the district, blocking the road.

The Amarnath Yatra was also suspended till August 4 (Sunday) as a precautionary measure in the wake of bad weather conditions, they said.

No fresh batch of yatra proceeded from Jammu towards Kashmir, they added. (AGENCIES)