Jammu-Srinagar NH-44 Closed For Vehicular Traffic At Ramban After Mudslides

JAMMU, Sept 24: The 270 km long Jammu-Srinagar National highway was blocked due to fresh landslides and shooting stones on Saturday morning, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded.

The Jammu-Srinagar NHW (NH-44) has been blocked at Mehad in Ramban due to continuous shooting stones. People are advised not to travel on Jammu -Srinagar national highway without confirmation from Traffic Control Units at Jammu, Srinagar, and Ramban.

Notably, the Jammu-Srinagar highway is the sole all-weather road that connects Kashmir to the rest of the country. All essential supplies and vehicles pass through the highway.

Mudslides are being reported at various locations in Jammu and Kashmir due to incessant rainfall across the valley. Man and machinery are on work to restore traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. Teams of the National Highway Authority of India and district administration are on the spot to resume the traffic at the earliest.