Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Closed Due To Landslide

JAMMU, Apr 8: Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was disrupted for close to 10 hours on Monday following landslides. As per the authorities, a landslide occurred in the Khooni Nala area of Ramban district of the Jammu division at 10:30 pm which led to the blockade. The National Highway remained shut to vehicular traffic.

An operation is underway to clear the roads at the National Highway Authority (NHA) 144 at the moment. Interestingly, the area is prone to landslides with heavy rocks and stones falling from mountains thus blocking roads.

After the recent landslide, the authorities issued an advisory appealing to travelers to avoid this route. The authorities are hoping to remove the debris and help in the smooth movement of traffic on the highway.