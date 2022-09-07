Jammu-Srinagar national highway blocked, vehicular traffic affected in Ramban due to landslide

JAMMU, September 7: Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) was closed for vehicular traffic due to a fresh landslide on Wednesday morning.

“Jammu Srinagar NHW (NH-44) blocked at Rampari, Banihal due to stone slide. However, Mughal road, SSG road through for vehicular movement,” tweeted Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police.

Earlier on Monday the highway was closed for vehicular traffic due to shooting stones in the Ramban district.

The highway is the main road which connects the Union Territory with the rest of the country. All essential supplies and vehicles pass through the highway. (AGENCIES)