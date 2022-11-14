JAMMU, Nov 14: The Jammu-Jammu National Highway was on Monday closed for traffic movement after shooting stones and mud slides hit near Ramban area, officials said here.
An official told that traffic was halted on the national highway due to mudslide and shooting stones at various places at Ramban sector.
He said that vehicular traffic will resume as and when rain stops and road gets cleared.
Jammu-Srinagar highway closed after shooting stones in Ramban
