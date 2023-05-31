Jammu Road Accident | PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia Of Rs 2 Lakh Each For Kin Of Deceased

New Delhi, May 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the road accident in Jammu and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50 thousand for people who sustained injuries.

At least 10 people were killed and around 55 injured when a bus fell into a deep gorge on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Tuesday morning.

“Expressing grief on the bus accident in Jammu and Kashmir, PM @narendramodi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” PMO tweeted.